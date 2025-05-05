State Rep. Toby Overdorf still thinks 'there is time' for insurance relief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of the insurance crisis as we continue to seek solutions to the ongoing problem.

State lawmakers have left the state Capitol in Tallahassee, but a Treasure Coast lawmaker said they're not done.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV speaks with Treasure Coast lawmaker on issue

Rep. Toby Overdorf still thinks 'there is time' for insurance relief

We spoke with state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, on Monday about the latest on the legislative session and budget battle.

When lawmakers left the Capitol and went home this weekend, they also left behind several bills on homeowners' insurance. It's an issue that House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, had declared was a priority back in March.

"Property insurance is important to the state of Florida," Perez said. "It's something we haven't solved completely. Are we trending in the right direction? Absolutely, we are."

The ideas from lawmakers this year included changes to insurance litigation, expanding Citizens insurance to everyone and more transparency from insurers.

"I still believe there is time to do some additional items," Overdorf said. "I'm not sure exactly what those items are going to be. ... However, I do believe we need to find some additional relief for homeowners."

He said that relief will likely include more funding for the popular My Safe Florida Home program.

"I really believe that's a great program that we have out there," Overdorf said. "I'd love to see some additional monies be allocated towards it. I'm not sure exactly what that's going to be given our budget situation."