St. Lucie County housing assistance program offering up to $6,000

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in an unincorporated area of St. Lucie County and are struggling with housing costs, there's new assistance.

Officials in the county said Wednesday that the Community Services Housing Division has opened the Homeowner Assistance Program to households that have experienced a documented financial hardship within the last six months and must demonstrate the ability to maintain payments after receiving assistance.

The maximum amount of assistance available to a struggling household is $6,000, which may be utilized for mortgage payments, escrow payments, homeowners' association dues and/or homeowners/flood insurance.

"This program is specifically designed for homeowners in unincorporated St. Lucie County (outside city limits). Residents who are 60 years of age or older, households with a member who has a disability or one parent households with children or adult dependents," the county said in a news release.

Click here to learn more and how to apply to the program, or call 772-462-1777.

The county said applicants who need access to a computer or assistance with scanning/uploading of required documents may schedule an appointment with a program specialist at St. Lucie County Community Services, located within the Family Success Center at 714 Avenue C, 2nd Floor in Fort Pierce. Appointments can be arranged by calling 772-462-1777.