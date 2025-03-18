St. Lucie County closer to housing more homeless veterans at former motel near Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The housing crisis and work to provide shelter and homes for veterans is affecting communities across Florida.

On Tuesday, a major step was taken on the Treasure Coast to help shelter those in need.

St. Lucie County taking action to house more homeless veterans

Phillips said he lived in his uncle's car for more than six months.

"I said I couldn't do this anymore," Phillips said.

At that point, Phillips reached out for help and was connected with the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council.

"They've been by my side step by step, and I'm grateful for that," Phillips said.

Now, the Army veteran is living at the St. Lucie County Housing Hub. He's now just a few months away from securing permanent housing.

"Even though I'm in transitional into permanent housing, they have my back no matter what," Phillips said.

The Homeless Services Council is now hoping to help other veterans like Charles.

A former motel on U.S. Highway 1 north of Fort Pierce was purchased by the county for $1.15 million to become a new homeless veterans shelter.

On Tuesday, county commissioners agreed to negotiate with the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council to operate the shelter.

"The best part is it's going to provide a centralized place where we can serve these veterans with all the other services they need to get from a state of homelessness into permanent housing," Bruce Cady with the Council said.

Right now, the council handles 120 families with ties to veterans.

WPTV dug into the numbers from the 2024 Treasure Coast homeless count and found 36 homeless veterans. That figure is down from 70 the year before, but still enough to fill the new facility nearly three times over.

"We are the lead agency for the homeless continuum of care," Cady said.

Phillips told WPTV that once he's settled, he'd like to volunteer his services to help other veterans. He sees promise in this new site.

"I see inspiration and hope," Phillips said.

The Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council has already hired staff to run the facility, and the hope is that by the end of the year, men and women who've served our country will be living in those rooms.