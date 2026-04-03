Some Florida homeowners still seeing premiums rise as insurance market shows signs of recovery

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — While many Florida homeowners are getting some good news on insurance at renewal time, others are telling WPTV that it's still the same story.

"It was a bit more money, but they did what they needed to do to get me insurance," John Wilde of Palm Beach Gardens said Friday.

Wilde said he had a take-out offer to leave Citizens to insure his condo.

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Donald Johnson of Lake Park told WPTV he is also seeing a premium hike this year after struggling with increases totaling over $1,200 in the last two years.

"They can't justify why. The only reason they gave me is (that they) have to keep up with inflation, but my paycheck doesn't keep up with inflation," Johnson said.

Many homeowners this year are being surprised by lower premiums. State leaders said this is a result of a turnaround in the market following litigation reforms that were passed a few years ago.

"The modest increase is not just coming from a rate change but an increase in the replacement value of a home," explained Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana.

He said there is a wider choice these days for homeowners to shop around for better deals.

"There are ways to talk with your agent," Norberg said. "Maybe remove some of the bells and whistles that don't apply to you, or maybe change your deductible if you want to get some type of decrease."

He cautions homeowners to understand what changes are being made to a policy before signing off on them.

Finally, make sure your insurance company knows about any updates or improvements, like impact windows and roofs that can qualify for discounts.