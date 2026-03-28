'Couldn't believe my eyes': Homeowners tell WPTV their insurance premiums dropped as market improves

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Premium reductions on homeowners' insurance are apparently being offered to some Florida homeowners.

"To my surprise, I looked at the renewal and couldn't believe my eyes, and then my agent emailed me and told me that it had gone down $1,600, almost $1,700," Lori Lanni, a Royal Palm Beach resident, told WPTV on Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: Homeowners in Florida seeing falling insurance rates

Some Florida Home Insurance Premiums Down 11% as Options Expand for 2026

Lanni said she has her insurance with a Florida-based company called Frontline.

Finding the right insurer at the right price is getting easier in 2026, according to agents.

"There usually are in the industry flavors of the month in targeted areas, certain areas you'll see mass migration to one carrier," Lee Wiglesworth of Wiglesworth-Rindom Insurance Agency in Stuart said.

He said this year, among the 25 insurers he works with, premiums are down about 11%.

"Almost everyone gets a premium down, but you have to really pay attention to what coverages have been reduced," Wiglesworth said. "What can you afford in the deductible they're offering to you, so don't just look for that price. I would say look for an agent that sounds more like an educator than a salesperson."



Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute offered some tips for shopping around.

"You want to get at least three quotes," Friedlander said. "We recommend getting a mix of quotes from national and regional insurers."

U.S. News and World Report released a list this month of the best insurers in Florida, which includes State Farm, Florida Peninsula, Homeowners Choice and Universal.

For many Florida homeowners, the options are limited to the regional small carriers with limited options among the big national companies.

Homeowners can also find savings by sticking with their current company, according to Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana.

"I encourage people to still talk to your agent because you may have gotten an upgrade that they don’t know about, you got a new roof last year and didn’t tell your agent, so that could be a decrease for you," Norberg said.