Several bills pass for home insurance and safety

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The canceling of a home insurance policy can happen to anyone, including insurance agents themselves.

"It’s a tough thing and it hits home,” Agent Robert Norberg said.

Norberg's search is that much tougher because he's also looking for 40 clients who had their policies canceled.

Tuesday, the Florida Senate took its next steps by approving Senate Bill 2-D, a bill looking to improve choices while reducing rates over time between homeowners and insurance companies.

The legislation is designed to reduce frivolous litigation that drives up costs for policyholders and insurance companies.

The Republican majority at the statehouse remains hopeful homeowners will see a positive impact.

"I’m not sure we'll see that in the next two months as far as rates going down but I’m certainly hopeful,” Republican Toby Overdorf said.

Democrats like State Senator Bobby Powell question how immediate any help will be after their failed attempt to freeze insurance rates.

"With additional research and listening and reading the bill, there's nothing we will do today during the session that will bring immediate relief," he said.

Insurance experts say the market needs time to adjust to any reforms considering the losses insurance companies are now struggling with.

“The changes that are about to happen if they get passed, will allow some of the carriers to adjust their underwriting and possibly come back into the marketplace. But they will not say, 'hey everybody we canceled we’ll take back,'” Norberg said.

SB 2-D also authorizes $2 billion for new reinsurance to assist policyholders' programs for insurers.