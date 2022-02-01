Riviera Beach's 6-session, free workshop to educate first-time homebuyers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is offering a series of free sessions that will guide residents looking to buy their first home.

The six-session workshop will provide education and preparation for homebuyers, addressing different topics at each meeting.

The program kicks off later this month on Feb. 24 and concludes with graduation on May 12.

The workshops are held Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Below are the dates and session topics that will be available:

Kick-off | Feb. 24

Riviera Beach Homebuyer's Club Orientation



Session 1 | March 3

Do Your Taxes Right & How to Improve Your Credit



Session 2 | March 17

Advanced Money Management & How to Community Engagement



Session 3 | March 31

Savings and Banking/Advanced Credit



Session 4 | April 14

Obtaining a Mortgage Loan & Qualification



Session 5 | April 28

Looking for a Home & Fair Housing Act



Graduation | May 12

Click here to register for the meetings.

Call Sandra Jean-Baptist at 561-841-3500 x1012 for more information.

