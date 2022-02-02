Riviera Beach helps home buyers navigate competitive housing market

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Buying a house can be a heavy load to lift especially, if you've never done it before, and especially in this hot market. That's why the city of Riviera Beach wants to make the process easier for you.

Riviera Beach's Community Development Corporation is relauching its highly anticipated Homebuyer's Workshop.

"The process is daunting. The process is daunting for people who have done it several times," said Annetta Jenkins, the director of neighborhood services for the Riviera Beach CRA.

A six-week education course that goes above and beyond the basics of buying your first home.

"We bring in professionals who talk about insurance, who talk about taxes, who talk about the purchasing process as well as the closing process," Jenkins said.

The workshop series is designed to meet the needs and simplify the process for anyone looking to buy, especially within the city limits.

"There’s so many professionals you have to deal with. There so many pathways to navigate, working with a realtor, working with a title company, working with insurance agents, that we provide that helping hand to lead them through the process," Jenkins said.

It also comes with access to resources and funding assistance programs

"Here in the CRA district, we can give people up to $35,000 to purchase their home," Jenkins said. "We can provide up to another $5,000 for down payment assistance."

The online workshop series begins Feb. 24. For more information, click here.