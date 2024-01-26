Riverland Town Center in Port St. Lucie to be anchored by Publix

PORT LUCIE, Fla. — Construction is underway to build a new retail and commercial center in Port St. Lucie.

GL Homes broke ground Thursday on a development that will include a new Publix-anchored retail and commercial center in the Riverland community of Port St. Lucie.

Called the Riverland Town Center, the project is located at Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway, about a mile west of Interstate 95.

The development spans about 35 acres and will be completed in multiple phases.

GL Homes A groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 25, 2024, to construct the new Riverland Town Center in Port St. Lucie.

GL Homes said phase one will consist of three single-story commercial buildings surrounded by surface parking, with the largest structure containing a 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store and an adjacent Publix Liquor Store.

A second building will offer approximately 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a third will have approximately 3,800 square feet of standalone restaurant space.

Phase one of the project is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025.

The builder said the 4,000-acre Riverland community "caters to active adults and retirees on the Treasure Coast, with upscale single-family homes and resort-style amenities connected by miles of traffic-free greenways."

"The groundbreaking of Riverland's first grocery-anchored commercial center marks a major milestone for our community," GL Homes President Misha Ezratti said in a statement. "RiverlandTown Center will be a vital amenity to the thousands of families who live at Riverland now and into the future, while also providing much-need retail to the surrounding region where the population is steadily growing."