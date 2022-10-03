Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families facing eviction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.

Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.

WPTV Linda Odum of the West Palm Beach Housing Authority shows off a check for $88,902.80 donated by Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to help pay the rent of residents facing eviction.

"When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month. But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1,000 without any real warning. That's just not right," Black said in a written statement. "I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others. So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community."

The rents of these families will be paid off in full for the rest of the year, according to Francky Pierre-Paul, the founder of A Different Shade of Love, a local nonprofit.

WPTV Twenty-eight families at the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla., will have their rents paid off for the rest of the year thanks to a donation from rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation.

"We are trying to curb the housing crisis and shed light on it," Pierre-Paul said. "And with him having such a huge platform, we're just trying to show people — even in the light of holidays coming up — you have to think about the people facing eviction every single month."

Black, 25, received a proclamation last year from former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, honoring the rapper for various other charitable endeavors he has made for the community.