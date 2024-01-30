Proposed Wellington sports complex could 'train athletes at all levels'

WELLINGTON, Fla. — While discussions continue about what to do with the land where the Wellington equestrian facility is located, city leaders turn their focus to a more than $30 million state-of-the-art sports complex endorsed by a former NFL player.

Former Washington Commander Jon Bostic, a Palm Beach Central High School graduate, wants to make the Village Park location the home of the Wellington Sports Academy.

The area is considered a prime location and spacious enough to feature many state-of-the-art technology and amenities expected to arrive.

WPTV reported in September on the construction plans for the facility.

WPTV Wellington village manager Jim Barnes explains why plans for the sports facility were moved from Wellington Community Park to Village Park.

Wellington agreed years ago on a public-private partnership with Bostic and his company, the Wellington Sports Academy.

"To develop a sports training facility that would be able to train athletes at all levels from youth to professional levels," Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes said.

Initially, the goal was to have the facility located at Wellington Community Park on South Shore Boulevard. But after the agreement, several residents pushed back on the idea, feeling the project could create too much congestion.

After hearing the residents' concerns, both parties went back to the drawing board.

They proposed Village Park, which sits on about 114 acres and features the city's recreation center and several soccer, baseball, lacrosse, football and softball fields.

"I think it's a great location, a one-stopping shop for all the kids in the community," Alan Dixon, a 30-year Wellington resident said. "I think it will be great, and it's going to be a lot of excitement about it also."

WPTV Alan Dixon, a Wellington resident, shares his excitement about the new sports complex proposed for the village.

The sports complex aims to provide sports medicine and facilities to local athletes in the area. The facility was expected to be completed by the fall, but with the location change, things could be stalled for months, maybe even a year.

Dixon said that with more space and parking at Village Park, he is hopeful the facility will help grow the city and several sports.

"I figure that they would have a lot of impact on those kids that come from inner city and also out to this area, and it could change and impact their lives as well," Dixon said.

Dixon said he has high hopes for the facility and its arrival.



"It's not only for the kid. It's actually for active adults as well as senior citizens," Dixon said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing this facility and maybe volunteering and helping out as well."