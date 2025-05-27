Watch Now
Proposed Village Place development in North Palm Beach hits snag, leads to lawsuit

Plans to turn old mall site into multi-use project would increase North Palm Beach's population by 20%
Village Place blueprints for project in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Developers are suing the Village of North Palm Beach.

WPTV has been following a proposed development called Village Place, which would be located on a 13-acre property that was once the site of the Twin Cities Mall at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Northlake Boulevard.

If approved, it would add hundreds of residential units, an assisted living facility, restaurants and stores.

But Devland Holdings, the company behind the project, is suing North Palm Beach, claiming the village council tacked on 37 "additional conditions" that restrict the developer's plan.

The only restrictions mentioned are the number of charging stations and parking spaces for golf carts.

Devland Holdings is asking a judge to nullify the village's restrictions and pay the legal costs associated with the lawsuit.

A North Palm Beach spokesman told WPTV that the village does not comment on lawsuits before they have been resolved.

