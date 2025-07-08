Port St. Lucie resident baffled after homeowner's insurance policy canceled after just 2 months

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Thomas Giachetti of Port St. Lucie was initially glad to have a new homeowners insurance policy with a new company and with a lower premium.

"Two months later, I get a cancellation notice from Ovation," Giachetti said. "They said the roof is no good. They don't want to insure it with solar panels on it, and some of the stops and stuff under the sink are corroded."

WATCH BELOW: Homeowner baffled after insurer suddenly drops coverage

Homeowner baffled after insurer drops coverage

The notice from the insurer stated his policy, which went into effect on April 1, was being canceled on June 23.

A spokesperson for Ovation Insurance said they can't comment on an individual policy for privacy reasons, but the consumer can contact them to discuss their concerns.

What happened to Gianchetti apparently occurs more than most may think.

"It's very common, and this is following state regulations," Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute told WPTV. "It is possible, after coverage has been initiated, that it could be withdrawn through the cancellation process due to the inspection issues."

Friedlander said under Florida law, insurers have 90 days to evaluate the risks of new policies and can cancel with just 20 days' notice.

Meanwhile, Gianchetti is now left scrambling to find a new insurance policy, replace his aging roof and reinstall his solar panels.

"I don't know if Citizens (Insurance) is going to pick me up," he said. "What am I supposed to do if something happens, if there is a hurricane now?"