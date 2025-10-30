Port St. Lucie reopening program that offers rent relief to eligible seniors

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie will reopen and start accepting applications in November for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program (TBRA). The TBRA is a federally funded initiative designed to help eligible residents, age 62 and older, stay housed and stable.

To city said to further its strategic plan initiative to support the needs of vulnerable populations, the program provides a minimum of 12 months rental assistance to qualifying seniors who live or work within city limits and meet federal income guidelines.

Approved applicants will receive a voucher that could be used toward rent, a security deposit or a combination of a security and utility deposit if relocation is necessary, the city said. Recipients are required to contribute 30% of their monthly adjusted income toward rent.

During the week of Nov. 10 through Nov. 16, a printable application will be available at here under the Rental Assistance Program for Seniors section. During this time, interested applicants can ask questions, gather required documents and prepare to apply.

The city’s neighborhood services department will be available to assist interested applicants via email at TBRA@cityofpsl.com, by phone at (772) 344-4084 or in person at City Hall, located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (appointments recommended).

Copies of the application also will be made available at this location. If residents cannot access the information online, the city will work to accommodate special requests.

The city will begin accepting applications for the program at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17.

Due to limited funding, a maximum of 25 applications will be processed on a first-ready basis, the city said. Once the cap is reached, the city will issue a public notice that the application window has closed.

For immediate housing assistance, residents are encouraged to call 211, which is a free and confidential helpline available 24/7, offering access to a wide range of social and community services.