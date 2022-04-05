Report: Palm Coast Plaza sells for $24.7 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's oldest shopping plaza was sold, according to a report.

The Palm Coast Plaza on South Dixie Highway was bought by a Limited Liability Company and sold for $24.7 million, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Currently, there is a Winn-Dixie supermarket, Bealls Outlet, H&R Block, Planet Fitness, and a Dollar Tree in the plaza.

Reportedly, there are no future plans for the plaza right now.

In past decades, the plaza was home to a General Cinema theater, Kinney Shoes store, Lerner Shops and S&S Cafeteria.