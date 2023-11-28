Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Palm Beach County offers 100 first-time homebuyers up to $100,000

Incentive program defines qualified applicant as someone who hasn't owned home in last 3 years
In an effort to address the need for affordable housing, the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County proposed a plan called "Housing for All" to commissioners.
wptv-home-for-sale-sign.jpg
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 12:26:31-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering 100 first-time homebuyers up to $100,000 each toward their new home purchase.

The incentive program is being offered by the Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development.

A first-time homebuyer is defined as someone who has not owned a home in the three years prior to the purchase of the property, according to the notice of funding availability on the county's website.

Under the terms of the program, an applicant who lives alone must have an annual income less than or equal to $95,480. A six-person household cannot earn more than $158,200.

Household Size and Income Categories

Based on Average Median Income

Number of Persons in Household140% AMI (Less Than or E​qual To)
1$95,480
2$109,200
3$122,780
4$136,360
5$147,280
6$158,200

Another stipulation is that the purchase price cannot exceed $568,557.

Applicants are required to register for and attend a virtual orientation.

The application portal will open online at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27 and close on Jan. 17, or until 100 applications have been submitted.

Click here to learn more about the program and requirements.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS