Palm Beach County receives extra $12.5 million for rental assistance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions of dollars in federal aid are on the way to Palm Beach County for those behind on their rent.

The Community Services Department is currently accepting applications for residents in need of rental assistance.

The county was granted an additional $12.5 million in reallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan, the largest award amount in the state.

"This new allocation of funds will allow us to provide those supports needed for families a little bit longer," department director James Green said.

The funds are for low-income residents facing eviction. For example, families of four making less than $73,000 a year or single residents earning less than $51,000 are eligible.

"If you've experienced some type of hardship that has caused you to lose income and now you're behind on your rent or your utilities, then you can visit rentalassistancepbc.org and apply," Green said.

Returning and new applicants can receive up to 12 months of assistance plus three additional months if needed.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Community Services Department has spent $135 Million in American Rescue Plan dollars and has processed more than 29,000 applications.

"These dollars are there to help them through these troublesome times and we want to be there to assist where we can," Green said.