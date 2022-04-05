No rent control: Couple's lease goes up nearly $800 a month

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Marc Jacobs and his fiancé Rivkah Kranz have lived in their apartment complex near Boynton Beach for two years. In fact, they were about to sign a new lease on the two-bed room unit when they received their "sticker shock" of a monthly rent increase.

"This was stuck in our door," Marc said, pointing to the notice.

It's a piece of paper that revealed just how much their rent's increasing.

"Before we were paying our base rent was $1,745. and we got a notice on our door a couple of weeks ago that our rent was going up to $2,540 thereabouts," he said.

Some wonder if it's legal? State law says it is. The law exempts luxury apartments from rent control.

So, what defines luxury? According to the law from the 1970s, it's anything over $250 a month.

According to Florida Atlantic University Economist Ken Johnson, from an economic perspective rent controls send a message to potential developers.

"If you think about it what we're saying is we're going to tell developers, we want you to develop but we want you to constrain your rents. so how are they going to make a return?" he said.

Johnson says the rent control issue comes up every time we get to the peak of a housing cycle.

"Rents become expensive, homeownership becomes expensive. We talk about unaffordability and there's really nothing you can do about it at this last moment. There's a fever in the housing economy if you will and you've just got to let it pass.

That's a tough pill to swallow for Marc and Rivkah. Both have new jobs and raises but say they're priced out of buying a home, for now, leaving them with few options.

"We're going to be able to afford rent, but I feel like we are still poor than we were before we got our raises, before we got new jobs. The only reason we can stay here is that we got these new jobs," she said.

One exemption to the spike in rents would be if a "housing emergency" is declared. Even that would come with limits.

