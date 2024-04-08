New ruling favors PACE program as questions from tax collectors persist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge's ruling in March has seemingly favored a homeowners loan program in Florida that has drawn questions and criticism from tax collectors around the state.

"The statewide circuit court was crystal clear in the judge’s order that tax collectors need to do their job," Michael Moran, director of Florida's Property Assessed Clean Energy Programs, said.

Many tax collectors, including in Palm Beach County, have raised concerns over the program, particularly over the expiration of local agreements with the program that include consumer protections and the repayment of the loans through property taxes, which they say could have serious consequences for homeowners.

Zoom Florida PACE Funding Agency Executive Director Michael Moran explains the purpose of the PACE program.

"The fact that FPFA terminated its agreement with the county in January 2023 is cause for consumers to use caution when entering into PACE financing agreements with FPFA," Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon stated in an online statement.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he also has concerns.

"There's a lot of ways the PACE program has been manipulated and used, where the citizens didn't know any better," he said.

Moran is accusing the tax collectors of exceeding their duties by raising objections.

WPTV Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis shares his concerns about the PACE program.

"I’m not sure if the tax collectors are uneducated in this matter or purposeful," he said.

Moran said the program offers the loans at just under 10% interest on things such as roofs, windows and a/c units.

"This isn’t a speculative conversation anymore. Private money is very concerned about these tax collectors not doing their administrative function and constitutional duty," Moran said, referring to the refusal in some cases to put the repayment assessments on tax bills.

Even as PACE readies to resume loans in the state, appeals from tax collectors seem inevitable.