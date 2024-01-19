Watch Now
New poll shows Floridians still worried about property insurance

Poll reveals 55% think both Republicans and Democrats aren’t doing enough to lower insurance costs
A new poll of Florida voters is revealing that many are still worried about fixing insurance.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jan 19, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new poll of Florida voters is revealing that many are still worried about fixing insurance.

The Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy survey found 21% of voters said insurance is a big problem and 23% of voters found inflation an important issue facing the state.

Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter 01122024.png
Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter shares how a couple of insurance companies have submitted proposals to reduce their overall rates.

It also revealed that 55% think both Republicans and Democrats aren’t doing enough to lower insurance costs.

The poll of 988 registered voters was conducted in the first week of January.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate said she hears from people every day about insurance.

State Sen Tina Polsky a democrat from Boca Raton 01172024
State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, explains how Democrats are finding ways to lower premiums.

“With the insurance market two of the primary concerns exist is the cost of homeowners insurance and the availability of homeowners insurance,” Tasha Carter said.

Lawmakers said insurance is still a top priority for them.

State Rep John Snyder R Hobe Sound 01192024.png
State Rep. John Snyder, R-Hobe Sound explains what Republicans are doing about the insurance crisis.

“There’s nothing more important,” State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said.

“We’re continuing to pressure the carriers and hold them accountable,” State Rep. John Snyder, R-Hobe Sound, said.

