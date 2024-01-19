New poll shows Floridians still worried about property insurance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new poll of Florida voters is revealing that many are still worried about fixing insurance.

The Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy survey found 21% of voters said insurance is a big problem and 23% of voters found inflation an important issue facing the state.

WPTV Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter shares how a couple of insurance companies have submitted proposals to reduce their overall rates.

It also revealed that 55% think both Republicans and Democrats aren’t doing enough to lower insurance costs.

The poll of 988 registered voters was conducted in the first week of January.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate said she hears from people every day about insurance.

WPTV State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, explains how Democrats are finding ways to lower premiums.

“With the insurance market two of the primary concerns exist is the cost of homeowners insurance and the availability of homeowners insurance,” Tasha Carter said.

Lawmakers said insurance is still a top priority for them.

WPTV State Rep. John Snyder, R-Hobe Sound explains what Republicans are doing about the insurance crisis.

“There’s nothing more important,” State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said.

“We’re continuing to pressure the carriers and hold them accountable,” State Rep. John Snyder, R-Hobe Sound, said.