New affordable housing complex coming to Fort Pierce

Rents to start under $400 for one-bedroom apartment
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in Fort Pierce for a new affordable housing development.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 09, 2021
Blue Sky Landing is a 164-unit apartment community being built at McNeil Road and Portofino Landings Boulevard.

St. Lucie County leased the nine-acre property to Tampa-based developer Blue Sky Communities.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Blue Sky Landing apartment complex in Fort Pierce, Nov. 9, 2021
Rent levels are projected to start at under $400 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and up to about $1,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

"Affordable housing means a place where a working family can live and be comfortable and thrive and pay a rent that doesn't break the bank," said Shawn Wilson of Blue Sky Communities.

The first phase should be completed in about 14-months. Application and rental information will be available next fall with an anticipated opening date of December 2022.

