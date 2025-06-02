My Safe Florida Home program still on pause: What homeowners need to know

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The popular My Safe Florida Home program is stuck on pause: no applications, no money and confusion for some homeowners.

Dennis Mensch of Boca Raton contacted WPTV, wondering over the last few months what was happening with his application for the program.

WATCH BELOW: My Safe Florida Home still on pause

What homeowners need to know as My Safe Florida Home remains on pause

"I put in the original application expecting to get the inspection (but) never heard again," Mensch said. "I wouldn't have heard anything if you hadn't contacted them."

Dennis did hear back and found out his original application for an inspection from 2024 was accepted and placed in Level 3 for priority based on his age and income.

At this point, the program has no money left for inspections and is now waiting on budget negotiations from state lawmakers in Tallahassee.

He is hoping to secure a $10,000 grant to help pay for a new roof.

My Safe Florida Home has become widely popular in recent years with the grants for storm-related repairs.

Right now, the plan is to have the program restart on July 1, if the budget and new funding are worked out.

"When I hear they put money in again, I need to start checking every day, not to reapply but to start checking every day," Mensch said.