My Safe Florida Home assistance coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Direct help with the highly popular My Safe Florida Home program is coming to West Palm Beach.

The Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair is being hosted by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel located at 150 Australian Ave.

The event is open to the public and experts will be there to assist consumers with the following issues:



Homeowners Insurance

Health Insurance

Automobile Insurance

Insurance Agent and Adjuster Issues

Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Unclaimed Property

Contractor Issues

Home Hardening and Mitigation

Funeral and Cemetery Services

According to a news release, help will be available for insurance issues and claims, and the My Safe Florida Home Program.

The program, which became widely popular last year by offering $10,000 grants to homeowners to help with storm-related improvements, has at times run out of money due to demand.

Hundreds of homeowners are still waiting on grants from last year and many more are wanting to apply this year.

This year the program is restarting with $200 million more from lawmakers and applications will start being accepted online July 1.

“My team at the Department of Financial Services is full of experts on a wide variety of insurance and financial issues and they know how to get you the answer you need,” Patronis said. “If our office cannot assist, we will connect you with the state or local agency that can."

If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny at matt.sczesny@wptv.com