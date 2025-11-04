Residents in Rio welcome waterfront revival as Martin County approves mixed-use village

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is always listening to your concerns over development across our area, but it's not often that residents get together to promote added growth.

In Martin County, a new neighborhood is set to rise in the community of Rio after years of neglect.

Michele Carlucci has been walking her dog Otis past the open plot of land along Dixie Highway in Rio for years.

"Quiet, quaint. I go out after 8 p.m., and you don't see a soul. It's very peaceful," Carlucci said.

Still, she's been hoping for some time that something exciting would come to the neighborhood.

"Some shops, maybe a couple of restaurants," Carlucci said.

On Tuesday, the Martin County Commission approved Rio Marine Village, an amended mixed-use development along the Rio waterfront with apartments, retail and restaurants.

Heavily damaged by hurricanes two decades ago, the Rio area was deemed an Opportunity Zone by then-Gov Gov. Rick Scott in 2018 to encourage development.

In 2022, WPTV met with JoLynne Jensen at her home in Rio as initial development plans were approved. She was excited then, and is even happier now.

At Tuesday's commission meeting, she was among those from the Rio Civic Club speaking in favor of the amended plans.

"It will be an impetus for development, redevelopment. New businesses moving in, new residences being built," said Jensen.

Developer Charles Modica told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman that this project was about collaboration, and he didn't want a gated community cutting off public access to the natural beauty of the area.

"(We want to build a) village that they are part of, and the public is part of, to get to the water," Modica said.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026.