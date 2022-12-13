Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million project as downtown Palm City takes shape

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County took another step to keep growing what's becoming Palm City's own downtown area.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.

The project will have a community gathering area featuring the following amenities:

Pavilion for live bands

Fishing pier into the nearby stormwater treatment areas

Concrete ping pong tables

Corn hole sets

Picnic tables with chess and checkers



The project should take about six months to complete.

"The Palm City community has been missing a community gathering space -- a downtown," Jordan Pastorious, the assistant community development manager of Martin County, said. "Right here on this beautiful Mapp Road streetscape, we can now move forward with that community gathering space to bring events such as farmers markets, art fest, car shows. We even have food truck hookups here."

This project will expand upon other work completed over the last two years in the area, like adding 1.5 miles of sidewalks, 140 new parking spots, street lighting and about 10,000 plants.

County leaders said they also plan to add a new restaurant and other economic growth to the area in the near future.