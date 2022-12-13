Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million project as downtown Palm City takes shape

Amentites will feature pavilion, fishing pier, ping pong tables
Martin County took another step to keep growing what's becoming Palm City's own downtown area.
Artist rendering of a pavilion that will be constructed in Palm City after Martin County commissioners approved a $1.7 million project on Dec. 13, 2022.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 17:20:23-05

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County took another step to keep growing what's becoming Palm City's own downtown area.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.

The project will have a community gathering area featuring the following amenities:

  • Pavilion for live bands
  • Fishing pier into the nearby stormwater treatment areas
  • Concrete ping pong tables
  • Corn hole sets
  • Picnic tables with chess and checkers

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

The project should take about six months to complete.

"The Palm City community has been missing a community gathering space -- a downtown," Jordan Pastorious, the assistant community development manager of Martin County, said. "Right here on this beautiful Mapp Road streetscape, we can now move forward with that community gathering space to bring events such as farmers markets, art fest, car shows. We even have food truck hookups here."

This project will expand upon other work completed over the last two years in the area, like adding 1.5 miles of sidewalks, 140 new parking spots, street lighting and about 10,000 plants.

County leaders said they also plan to add a new restaurant and other economic growth to the area in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS