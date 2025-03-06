Marian Estates development will bring 332 new homes to Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. — Fellsmere's population is currently about 5,000 residents, but more people could soon call the city in Indian River County their home.

A new housing development, Marian Estates, is generating quite a buzz in the community with construction set to commence next month. Spanning 71 acres off County Road 512, this project includes a mix of homes.

New Fellsmere development set to bring 332 new homes to Fellsmere

The project has Fellsmere residents sharing a variety of opinions.

Baron McAfee expressed his enthusiasm about the project.

"I'm glad to see a new development coming in," McAfee said.

However, not everyone shares his excitement.

Theresa Duke, a local resident, voiced her concerns.

"I think the growth is too fast," Duke said.

The Marian Estates development will feature 150 townhomes priced between $250,000 and $260,000, along with 182 single-family homes starting at $300,000 each.

Interim City Manager Noah Powers highlights that this development could offer more than just housing:

"We have no local grocery store or pharmacy close by," Powers said.

For residents like Duke, the promise of a chain grocery store and pharmacy isn't a compelling enough reason for such rapid growth.

"It's 5 miles to the grocery store and the drug store," she pointed out.

She also fears that this new neighborhood could alter the tight-knit community feel, which she loves about Fellsmere.

"It's like family out here; everybody knows everybody," Duke said. "It won't be like that anymore."

Powers reassured residents that this project wouldn't change the city's character.

"Our focus is to keep Fellsmere as it's always been," Powers said.

He believes the development will enhance services for all residents.

"An increased tax base allows municipalities to provide better or different services," Powers said.

However, Duke raised a critical issue that hasn't been discussed thoroughly: the potential rise in property taxes due to the new development.

"Most of us will probably move out too because we can't afford the taxes once it starts," she lamented.

She understands that growth is inevitable but asked, "can we not slow it down?"

Slow growth is not on the city's agenda. The first shovels are scheduled to hit the ground for the new development in April. Additionally, plans for two more housing developments are already in the works for Fellsmere in the next two years.