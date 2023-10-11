Legislators working to address home insurance crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Waiting for insurance reforms to kick in and start lowering premiums is something many Floridians can’t afford to do.

“We can’t wait,” Devii Pratt of Boynton Beach said. “People are getting insurance statements now and the first question they have to ask is, can I pay this or do I have to sell my home.”

Trey Herbert/WPTV Devii Pratt of Boynton Beach shares the challenge of paying high homeowners insurance.

This week during a Senate committee hearing on insurance, there were hints that no major reform policies on insurance would be considered.

“People are going to be losing their homes, literally losing their homes,” said Sen. Bobby Powell, a democrat from West Palm Beach, who was at the committee hearing.

In South Florida, Republicans said they are still hearing about insurance and it’s possible more ideas are coming.

Trey Herbert/WPTV State Sen. Bobby Powell shares his concerns that homeowners will lose their home due to high insurance premiums.

“We are hearing from leadership in the House,” Republican State Rep. Rick Roth of West Palm Beach said. “Leadership in the House have spoken specifically to the fact that we are going to have legislation for homeowners insurance.”

Trey Herbert/WPTV Republican State Rep. Rick Roth of West Palm Beach explains how legislators are working to address insurance crisis.

Back in Boynton Beach, Pratt said she is hoping to reach state leaders with a message.

“My question would be to them is, if you were in this situation, what would you do,” she said.