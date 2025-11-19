Kirksey Commons project looks to revitalize Dixie Highway corridor in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new mixed-use development in West Palm Beach.

Kirksey Commons is located at 1515 N. Dixie Hwy. across from Good Samaritan Hospital.

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Kirksey Commons in West Palm Beach

"This area of West Palm Beach has experienced years of unrealized potential," said Scott Maslin, the managing director of Woodglen Investments said in a statement. "Our vision for Kirksey Commons reflects a long-term commitment to advancing thoughtful economic growth and creating lasting value for the broader community. We're proud to contribute to the ongoing renewal of this important corridor and to help lead the next chapter in West Palm Beach's continued development."

Kirksey Commons will feature:



748 storage units

10,300 square feet of ground-floor commercial flex space

60 parking spaces

Three stories

"(The project) activates the North Federal Highway corridor for the first time in many years," Maslin said. "It bridges the gap between what's happening up in Curry Park and farther south."

The development sits on an acre and a half on Dixie Highway between 14th and 15th Streets, two blocks west of the new Ritz-Carlton Residences, and a few blocks north of the new NORA District.

The 95,600-square-foot project is expected to be completed in early 2027.