CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is hosting a roundtable discussion Thursday morning centered around the state's home insurance crisis.

WATCH LIVE IN VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

Patronis is joined by state legislators, industry leaders, regulators and other stakeholders.

WPTV's Matt Sczesny, who has been extensively covering the crisis, is also in attendance.

Patronis' office is calling the discussion a "putting policyholders first insurance roundtable."