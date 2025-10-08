'It has to be controlled': Florida homeowners continue struggling with soaring insurance costs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Florida homeowners are still grappling with skyrocketing insurance premiums, with many paying five to six times more than they did just a few years ago, despite state efforts to address the crisis.

WPTV has been covering this issue for the last several years, talking with homeowners across the state about the ongoing challenges and potential solutions. The latest numbers show the problem persists, with many residents still searching for relief.

In Port St. Lucie, homeowners like Verna Jackson are still shopping around for better rates as costs continue to strain household budgets.

"I am still shopping around because it is a little high, to try and see if I can get a lower rate," Jackson said.

Jackson installed a metal roof after her insurer threatened to drop her coverage, but the company ended up canceling her policy anyway. Her experience reflects a broader trend affecting homeowners statewide.

"Realistically, for me, insurance has gone from a couple of hundred dollars a month to now $500 or $600 a month, and it has increased my mortgage payment so much," Jackson said.

The latest data from Bankrate shows Florida's average homeowners insurance premiums at $5,700 annually, but costs in South Florida range between $8,000 and $10,000 per year.

The financial burden has become so severe that some residents have relocated to other states, while others have dropped their coverage entirely if they own their homes outright. One homeowner in Riviera Beach told WPTV they're going without insurance and aren't worried about the risk.

The situation has left many homeowners frustrated and calling for lawmakers in Tallahassee to help with the situation.

"It has to be controlled, it has to be controlled," Jackson said.

Insurance costs remain one of the top challenges for those wanting to call Florida home.

