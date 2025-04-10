Is it better to buy or rent in 2025?

WEST PALM BEACH FLA. — It now costs 21% more to buy versus rent in the U.S., according to new housing market analysis.
Construction Coverage identified cities and counties where it's still cheaper to buy a home versus rent a home.
Examining the West Palm Beach housing market, the data gathered by Construction Coverage showed the median monthly mortgage payment is $2,655. The median rent payment sits at $2,290.
The $365 difference or 16.0% premium means West Palm Beach is only slightly more expensive for homebuyers than renters.
However, the ongoing tariff war puts prospective buyers in a gray area, especially if they're interested in new construction.
Even though President Donald Trump imposed on Wednesday a 90-day pause on tariffs on most of the country's trading partners, it's still unclear how lumber, aluminum and steel prices could be impacted in the future.