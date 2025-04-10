WEST PALM BEACH FLA. — It now costs 21% more to buy versus rent in the U.S., according to new housing market analysis.

Is it better to buy or rent in 2025?

Construction Coverage identified cities and counties where it's still cheaper to buy a home versus rent a home.

Examining the West Palm Beach housing market, the data gathered by Construction Coverage showed the median monthly mortgage payment is $2,655. The median rent payment sits at $2,290.

The $365 difference or 16.0% premium means West Palm Beach is only slightly more expensive for homebuyers than renters.

However, the ongoing tariff war puts prospective buyers in a gray area, especially if they're interested in new construction.

Even though President Donald Trump imposed on Wednesday a 90-day pause on tariffs on most of the country's trading partners, it's still unclear how lumber, aluminum and steel prices could be impacted in the future.