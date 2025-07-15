Insurance executive confident Florida has 'rooted out a lot of the fraud'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The rising cost of living in Florida has put many residents in a tough spot financially over the past few years.

It's an issue we have been helping you navigate as those fees continue to hamper your budget.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke to a top insurance executive with three insurance companies about what they're doing to help policyholders navigate the high costs.

"We're very bullish about southeast Florida," said Stacey Giulianti, the legal counsel for Windward Risk Managers.

The company handles more than 350,000 policies with Florida Peninsula, Edison and Ovation insurance.

And while overall premium averages are slightly down or flat in the Sunshine State, Giulianti admits costs in South Florida are higher.

"It obviously costs a bit more than other areas of the state, the cost to rebuild a house — a concrete cement type house as opposed to a frame house in a different part of the state like the Panhandle — it costs more to rebuild those houses," Giulianti said.

Like many insurance insiders, he said reforms on litigation have created a more friendly environment for insurance companies.

But profits are up, too, so we asked him about Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas and his wife taking home combined salaries of nearly $50 million.

"These are small businesses in terms of profits," Giulianti said. "I can't speak to what one company did, one outlier did. That's a $2.5 billion company valued as of last year. How they decided to spend 1% of their money on a CEO, I have no idea."

As for his companies, Giulianti said they have about $2.7 billion in the bank backing the three insurers in settling claims.

"I am very optimistic that we've rooted out a lot of the fraud, taken out the frivolous litigation, and we're putting that money back into the consumers and back to paying claims," Giulianti said.

Ovation is just one of at least 14 new companies to come into Florida in the last couple years to make rates more competitive, but the cost of insurance remains a struggle for many residents.