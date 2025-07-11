Indiantown residents still concerned about dust from Terra Lago development construction

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — WPTV is continuing to dig deeper into the dust situation at a new development under construction in western Martin County.

Reporter Tyler Hatfield has been following this story since October.

WATCH BELOW: Residents still concerned about dust from new development

Indiantown residents still concerned about dust from new development

The Terra Lago development, which sits on the construction site where the dust originated, held a grand opening Friday for the completion of phase one of the project.

"This is the foundation," said Josh Kellam, president of Garcia Companies, the company responsible for the project.

Right now, about 40 of the estimated 2,500 future homes at the site have already been built.

Kellam said the development will bring more homes at a more affordable price for Martin County.

"You have people that are in critical positions, like firefighters and teachers and first responders, that are struggling to look for housing," Kellam said. "To be able to get into a house in the $300,000s in a community like this is something that's super special."

But at the Indianwood community, which is located less than a mile away from the new development, neighbors like Betty Tirillo said they're still unsettled about the dust coming from the Terra Lago construction site.

Tirillo first told WPTV about the issue in October.

"It calmed down for a while after you were here, then they started building the houses," Tirillo said. "I guess I'm in the right angle here because all the dust came across."

Kellam said they've been working with the Indianwood community to help with the dust troubles by pressure washing homes and cleaning cars for neighbors.

But Tirillo said those promises weren't kept for her.

"They never came to do ours," Tirillo said. "Every time I'd call them up, they wouldn't answer the phone anymore. Or if I sent them a text, they wouldn't answer the text."

Kellam said his team is willing to help more neighbors.

"If there's residents that haven't been reached out to, we would love to be reached out to," Kellam said. "It's very easy to get in contact with us. We're here every day."

Kellam said they're continuing to monitor the dust situation on the construction site. His team is still using water trucks and planting grass to keep the dust down.