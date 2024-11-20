Residents in Indiantown asking FDEP to help with dust blowing onto their properties

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — On Monday night, more than 90 residents from the Indianwood retirement community voiced their concerns about dust blowing onto their properties from the Terra Lago Construction Site.

More than 90 residents from the Indianwood community voiced their concerns about dust blowing onto their properties from the Terra Lago Construction Site.

Many spoke during a meeting with the president of the developer, Garcia Companies.

Catherine Giesbrecht was at the meeting, but said none of their questions were answered.

“Everything is still up in the air, literally, the dust and us," said Giesbrecht.

Prior to the meeting, some residents told WPTV Tyler Hatfield the dust has gotten so bad, they reached out to Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for help.

John Dunning was also at the meeting on Monday night and said he expressed concerns about the health of older residents.

“I said, ‘Sir, look out in the audience. Picture all these people as your grandparents, your great uncle, your great aunt,'” said Dunning.

In a statement Garcia company president Josh Kellam wrote:

“We have heard the concerns of the Indianwood residents and we will continue to work with them.”

Kellam added they’re speeding up their grass seeding and working with state agencies, including FDEP to resolve any issues.

WPTV reached out reached out to FDEP, but is still working to get a response.

For now, Giesbrecht said the community won’t standby and foot the bill on cleaning their homes, while the dust keeps blowing.

“What did you think we were going to do with our limited income?” said Giesbrecht. “ Just go on cleaning up for you? I don't think so.”

More of WPTV's coverage on Indiantown:

Indiantown Indiantown residents reach out to Florida EPA to settle the dust Tyler Hatfield