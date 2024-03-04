House on stilts owner in Jensen Beach says she's forced to get flood insurance

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Some homes in the Ocean Breeze Resort in Jensen Beach sit high above the Intracoastal Waterway, far from any threat of flooding.

"My house isn't going to flood," Jane Tomlin said from her house on concrete stilts.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV

Jane Tomlin said she is required to get flood insurance even though her house is on stilts in Jensen Beach.

But yet, she said Citizens Property Insurance is forcing her to get flood insurance from the government's national program.

"They classified this house as on the water and I had to have it," she said.

The extra insurance is costing her $2,000 along with a lot of questions about why, since her living space is so high.

"Right now, it's for all new business in a high-hazard zone no matter if you need it or not," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

WPTV Robert Norberg speaks about rising home insurance rates in Florida.

New rules for Citizens' policyholders are requiring many to purchase flood coverage in Florida, as the state's insurer of last resort continues to try to lower its policy numbers.

"Eventually every Citizens policyholder by 2027 will have to have flood even in low hazard," Norberg said.

Tomlin said Citizens was the only one who would offer a policy on her manufactured stilt home and she has little choice.

"I knew the insurance in Florida was going up this year and that's the way it is," Timlin said. "But to add the flood insurance on top of it, we’re all on fixed income, that’s the bite."

