Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Homeowners still waiting on My Safe Florida Home

WPTV spoke with a Boynton homeowner who's been waiting the better part of 18 months on the application for his grant
WPTV took Meyer's info the CFO who manages the program, and I'm told they are looking into it.
Posted
and last updated

Gordon Meyer of west Boynton Beach has been waiting a long time on the My Safe Florida Home program.

"I'd like to be able to replace the roof, because it's 22 years old," Meyer says.

He says he's been waiting the better part of at least 18 months on the application for his grant, after getting his required inspection.

"We sent in the homeowner's insurance they asked for and that was in September and the account has been under review since then," he said.

I took Gordon's info the CFO who manages the program, and I'm told they are looking into it.

Gordon Meyer
"I'd like to be able to replace the roof, because it's 22 years old," Gordon Meyer says.

"All available (appropriated) grant funding has been obligated to homeowners at this time," said an email from a CFO spokesman. "In terms of applicants waiting, we do not maintain a waiting list for this program."

My Safe Florida Home has been notorious for running out of money quickly due to soaring popularity for the $10,000 grants for homeowners to do storm-related improvements.

Many state lawmakers say there is a good chance the program will get more money from next year's budget.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS