Homeowners still waiting on My Safe Florida Home

Gordon Meyer of west Boynton Beach has been waiting a long time on the My Safe Florida Home program.

"I'd like to be able to replace the roof, because it's 22 years old," Meyer says.

He says he's been waiting the better part of at least 18 months on the application for his grant, after getting his required inspection.

"We sent in the homeowner's insurance they asked for and that was in September and the account has been under review since then," he said.

I took Gordon's info the CFO who manages the program, and I'm told they are looking into it.

"All available (appropriated) grant funding has been obligated to homeowners at this time," said an email from a CFO spokesman. "In terms of applicants waiting, we do not maintain a waiting list for this program."

My Safe Florida Home has been notorious for running out of money quickly due to soaring popularity for the $10,000 grants for homeowners to do storm-related improvements.

Many state lawmakers say there is a good chance the program will get more money from next year's budget.

