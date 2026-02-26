HB 767: Florida bill would force insurers to be more transparent

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are tracking a new development in the State Capitol that could force insurance companies to be more transparent.

The bill, HB 767, is all about getting more information to policyholders. It won't cap rates or premiums.

Bill would force Florida insurers to be more transparent

The Florida House on Wednesday, by a vote of 114-0, unanimously passed the bill, which would force insurers to post information on rates and premiums — that are not considered trade secrets — but can give policyholders more insight into why their premiums increase.

We spoke to state Rep. Yvette Benarroch, R-Naples, who filed the bill.

"Right now, affordability is an issue for the whole state and insurance is part of the problem, so we want to make sure that little by little we can get to where they trust us again, because right now I can tell you constituents do not trust insurance companies, and they do not trust government," Benarroch said.

If the bill is signed into law, all of this information would be posted on the state insurance website.

The bill is now under consideration in the Florida Senate.

We'll keep an eye on its progress.

Read the full bill below: