Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Ground-breaking ceremony held for Sundy Village in Delray Beach

Development located along Swinton Avenue, Southwest First Street
Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach
Pebb Capital
Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach
Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:21:35-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Construction on a new mixed-use development began Wednesday in Delray Beach that will also preserve a part of the city's past.

Developers and city officials were on hand for a ground-breaking ceremony for Sundy Village.

The project, located along Swinton Avenue and Southwest First Street, will encompass 96,000 square feet of offices and more than 26,000 square feet of retail and dining options.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held for Sundy Village on Feb. 22, 2023, in Delray Beach.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held for Sundy Village on Feb. 22, 2023, in Delray Beach.


It will also include an underground parking garage that will provide 269 parking spaces.

The new development will have open-air courtyards, walkways, event space and dining and seating areas.

Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach
Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach

Six homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places will be preserved and restored during the development process. This includes The Rectory, the oldest home in Delray Beach, which was built in 1900.

The Sundy House, home to Delray Beach's first mayor, John Sundy, will also be preserved.

A completion date for the project has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS