Government shutdown halts National Flood Insurance Program, leaving homeowners seeking alternatives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The federal flood insurance program has come to a sudden halt due to the ongoing government shutdown, prompting concerns from Florida officials and forcing homeowners to explore private insurance options as storm season continues.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is currently on hold, preventing new policies from being issued and existing policies from being renewed while the government remains shut down.

Flood insurance differs: Federal program doesn't cover 'loss of use,' but private does

Former Florida Chief Financial Officer and current U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., expressed hope for a resolution to the political standoff.

"I'm hopeful we have cooler heads prevail in the Senate," Patronis told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny.

Republicans and Democrats continue to blame each other for the shutdown. Democrats cite concerns over federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act as a key sticking point.

"Democrats are holding back until we can fix what is a looming crisis, which is running out of federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act," said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla.

The program suspension comes at a critical time, with storm season still active along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. Patronis is supporting legislation to extend the program through mid-November.

"We're piling on this together to try and get the NFIP extended because it's a concern for everyone along the Gulf Coast, the Atlantic coast, as storm season is not over yet, and it's not if but when a storm will hit," Patronis said.

However, Florida property owners have alternatives beyond the federal program. Private flood insurance companies are actively writing policies throughout the state, according to Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana.

"Fortunately, we have more private markets than ever," Norberg said.

Private insurers offer several advantages over the federal program, including competitive rates and enhanced coverage options.

"Competitive rates, better coverage in many cases, most of my clients have opted for the private flood option, they do satisfy all the banks, so you don't have to worry about lenders, and most of those have a lower waiting period too," Norberg said.

Property owners with current federal flood insurance policies can rest assured that any claims will still be covered despite the program suspension.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.