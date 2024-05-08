Funding approved for new affordable housing units in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners this week approved a measure to fund more than 440 new affordable housing units.

Officials said the measure is being made possible by the $200 million bond referendum that residents passed in November 2022.

During Tuesday's commissioner's meeting, three bond-funded projects were conceptually approved while additional projects were approved through other county funding sources.

Officials said the bond projects included:



Lake Worth Beach Scattered Site Project in Lake Worth Beach

Calusa Pointe II in Belle Glade

Residences at Marina Village in Riviera Beach

Other projects recommended for funding included One Northlake in Pahokee and Westgate Terrace in the Westgate CRA.

The county said the housing projects approved at the meeting will result in more than 440 new units.

"This was an important first step in the Bond process allowing the Board to further establish priorities that will meet the County's housing needs and maximize Housing Bond financing. These Housing Bond projects represent the goal of our Board to increase the inventory of units through new construction," Commissioner Mack Bernard, who spearheaded the Housing Bond Initiative, said in a statement. "The cost of living in Palm Beach County continues to rise and we need to ensure our residents have access to obtainable housing."

The projects will return to the board for final approval later this year. Once approved, the county said developers are required to begin construction within one year.