Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Frustrated military veteran travels to Florida Capitol to vent on high insurance costs

Thomas Baker's condo building insurance rose 563% rise
When Thomas Baker went to the Florida State Capitol in mid-February, he was determined to be heard on insurance.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 18:36:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Thomas Baker went to the Florida State Capitol in mid-February, he was determined to be heard on insurance.

"I went in, went through the paraded position of attention and snapped my heels and said, 'I want to talk to somebody,'" he said.

Baker, a Marine and Army veteran, wore a military uniform to stand out during his visit to the halls of the Capitol.

Real Estate News

Report: High insurance costs dragging down Florida condo prices

Matt Sczesny
6:15 PM, Feb 26, 2024

He said he was angry and frustrated with the sudden 563% rise in insurance for his condo building in Daytona Beach Shores.

That is what prompted him to travel to Tallahassee to talk with lawmakers.

"I got off the elevator, and I saw him looking a little confused and I said, "Hey can I help you?'" state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said. "He is one of many who are hurting desperately living potentially paycheck to paycheck and could potentially lose their home. We have to get serious."

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds says Florida needs to do more to lower the cost of insurance.
State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds says Florida needs to do more to lower the cost of insurance.

Baker said he spoke with a few people in the Capitol and offered some of his own ideas.

With media attention on his visit, he said his insurance company backed off a bit on that big rate increase, making the trip worth it.

"[I wanted to] help some people, get attention, raise the awareness," Baker said.

If you have any questions or issues with homeowners insurance, email WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny at matt.sczesny@wptv.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS