Frustrated military veteran travels to Florida Capitol to vent on high insurance costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When Thomas Baker went to the Florida State Capitol in mid-February, he was determined to be heard on insurance.

"I went in, went through the paraded position of attention and snapped my heels and said, 'I want to talk to somebody,'" he said.

Baker, a Marine and Army veteran, wore a military uniform to stand out during his visit to the halls of the Capitol.

Real Estate News Report: High insurance costs dragging down Florida condo prices Matt Sczesny

He said he was angry and frustrated with the sudden 563% rise in insurance for his condo building in Daytona Beach Shores.

That is what prompted him to travel to Tallahassee to talk with lawmakers.

"I got off the elevator, and I saw him looking a little confused and I said, "Hey can I help you?'" state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said. "He is one of many who are hurting desperately living potentially paycheck to paycheck and could potentially lose their home. We have to get serious."

WPTV State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds says Florida needs to do more to lower the cost of insurance.

Baker said he spoke with a few people in the Capitol and offered some of his own ideas.

With media attention on his visit, he said his insurance company backed off a bit on that big rate increase, making the trip worth it.

"[I wanted to] help some people, get attention, raise the awareness," Baker said.

If you have any questions or issues with homeowners insurance, email WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny at matt.sczesny@wptv.com