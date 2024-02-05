Fort Pierce announces 3 housing assistance programs to aid residents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents in Fort Pierce are receiving new house assistance to combat the rising costs of living in Florida.

Officials with the city's grants administration division announced Monday three housing assistance programs aimed at supporting residents in achieving homeownership and maintaining a stable housing situation.

The programs are funded through a combination of federal and state grants.

All three programs will begin accepting applications on Feb. 12 at 8 a.m.

Below is a rundown of the programs:

Home Purchase Assistance Program - This program, funded in part by federal award number SLFRP5533 granted to the city of Fort Pierce by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, aims to help income-eligible individuals and families purchase homes within Fort Pierce city limits. With allocations of $515,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $205,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), the program seeks to provide financial assistance. Applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. Interested applicants can find more information and required documents on the city of Fort Pierce website.

Residential Rehabilitation Program – This program is supported by $800,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $350,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP). It is designed to aid income-eligible households in Fort Pierce. The program provides funds for rehabilitating existing residences. Applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis until all funds are allocated.

Rapid Rehousing Program - This program is focused on rental assistance and will close to applications March 12. This initiative, funded by $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $50,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), is exclusively available to Fort Pierce residents referred for assistance by social service agencies.

Applicants for the Home Purchase Assistance Program and Rehabilitation Program are required to attend a mandatory orientation session before submitting their applications. The city said failure to provide proof of orientation attendance will result in an application non-review. Those interested can register for the orientation sessions on the city's website.

For more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures, visit the city's website or contact the Grants Administration Division at 772-467-3161 or GrantsAdministration@cityoffortpierce.com.