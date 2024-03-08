Watch Now
Florida Senate approves tax package on home insurance premiums, but how much will it save homeowners?

State senator says savings equates to about $75 per household
Florida lawmakers are now in the final week of this year's legislative session. Along with many issues they're facing, homeowners insurance remains a major topic of discussion.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 08, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida will be getting some relief when it comes to home insurance premiums.

The Florida Senate on Friday morning passed a tax package that included a 1.75% tax savings on home insurance premiums.

A state senator told WPTV it will roughly save families a modest $75 per household.

The bill also continues four sales tax holidays, including school supplies and hurricane sales tax holidays.

It still requires the governor's signature.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

