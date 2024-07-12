Florida residents should get flood insurance even if they're not at risk, experts say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the launch of new FEMA flood zone maps, thousands of property owners in Palm Beach County will need to get flood insurance if they have a federally backed mortgage.

However, insurance experts say everyone living in Florida should consider flood insurance.

"The common thing is people say, 'I'm not in a flood zone,''' Robert Norberg, the president Arden Insurance Associates in Lantana, said. "That's a misnomer here in Florida. Everybody is in a flood zone, it's whether it's low hazard or high hazard."

Norberg said now is the time to explore flood insurance before rates increase.

He also said there is a 30-day waiting period before the policy takes effect.

"Statistically, about 30% of all instances that happen for flooding happen in those low-hazard zones," Norberg added. "A lot of people think it's covered under their homeowner's insurance, and it's not covered under your homeowner's insurance."

