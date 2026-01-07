Florida lawmakers prepare to tackle affordability as legislative session approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In just one week, Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol, and affordability has emerged as the dominant issue on their agenda as they prepare to address various concerns from constituents across the state.

I've been talking with people about property taxes, and the responses reveal deep divisions on this critical issue.

WATCH BELOW: Florida lawmakers look to tackle state's affordability problems

Florida lawmakers look to tackle state's affordability problems

"We actually moved out of Palm Beach County because of property taxes," one resident told WPTV.

Another resident offered a different perspective: "I think we need property taxes to keep basic government running in the state."

Property taxes are undoubtedly a priority, and lawmakers are focused on one word this year: affordability.

"I think affordability, housing and insurance, followed by property taxes, are probably the top issues in the state of Florida today on voters' minds," said Jeff Brandes, a former state senator and founder of the Florida Policy Project.

I asked Brandes about where he thinks the priorities will be for Floridians in 2026.

"I think the real question is general overall affordability and what that looks like and how we can help people who are struggling in this economy," Brandes said. "We have a very high percentage of people who are considered rent-burdened. They're spending a lot of their income just paying the rent."

Several bills are already in the pipeline aimed at reducing property taxes and addressing affordable housing concerns. The governor's new budget includes his priorities: education, economic growth and environmental issues.

Next week, when the session starts, I'll be traveling to the Capitol to speak with House and Senate members about these pressing issues.

Residents can share their concerns about property taxes, affordability and other legislative priorities with WPTV at Cali Coffee on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.