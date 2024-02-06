Florida lawmakers look at expanding My Safe Florida Home program to condos

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering expanding a program that aids homeowners with state grants to make wind mitigation repairs.

"All this would do is extend the popular My Safe Florida Home program to condo associations," state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, said. "We've been hearing so much from our constituents who live in condominium associations, and we wanted to do something that could help them."

Hunschofsky is cosponsoring House Bill 1029 with state Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, which cleared one committee last week.

The current program is only open to single-dwelling houses and offers free wind mitigation inspections and grants of up to $10,000 for improvements.

Condo owners have been feeling the pain of premium hikes over the past year, both with unit policies and commercial policies for the buildings.

"Lately it's a jump where people are moving out," Stephanie Donner, who owns a condo west of Boca Raton, said.

She said her condo fees are skyrocketing.

"The majority of the increase is the insurance on the buildings," Donner said.

Hunschofsky said details on the condo pilot program are still being worked out, including how much money will be available to condo associations. She points out it is still just a bill.

"As soon as we have information on how it will be implemented, I mean first it has to make it across the finish line," Hunschofsky said.

