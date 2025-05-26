Florida insurance adjuster sees 'absolute erosion of policies' as hurricane season nears

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new hurricane season is approaching, and so are new questions about homeowners insurance in Florida.

WPTV looked at the situation from the adjuster's viewpoint.

Adjusters are typically called in when homeowners think their claim is taking too long or something isn't right.

WPTV recently spoke with Joshua Connor, the head of his own insurance adjuster firm, Coastal Claims Consultants in Pompano Beach, about the situation. He is a vocal critic of the state of insurance in Florida.

"We've seen the absolute erosion of policies," Connor said. "The possibility of an insurance company getting a claim right from the beginning, I would say, is about 3%.”

Outside adjusters hired by insurers and an increase in relying on artificial intelligence and drones for handling claims have led to insurance not being the safety net it once was, according to Connor.

"One of the biggest complaints I hear is that people don't have a clue what they're signing up for," Connor said. "Agents are great at trying to find ways to reduce premiums when people are upset with their price, but there's this absolute disconnect between agents and policyholders about what their policy covers."

Robert Norberg, an insurance agent in Lantana, said claims issues in Florida are still small in number, and there are signs of improvement with insurance, especially with coverage.

"I get letters and emails weekly that we've expanded. We're offering more. We're offering to older roofs," Norberg said. "I got one today that said 15- to 30-year-old roofs now they're going to look at. Older buildings, they're now going to look at."

That is a bit of encouraging news.

However, South Florida is still considered a high risk for insurers, and the high premiums and slim choices have led many with no more mortgages to drop wind coverage altogether, which is risky.