Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis visits Lake Worth Beach, says insurance help coming

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Florida's chief financial officer visited Lake Worth Beach to promote the My Safe Florida Home program and to say more money for homeowners is on the way.

"When the state is doing well financially, we should make sure the resources we got are helping people live in an affordable Florida," CFO Jimmy Patronis said at Royal Palm Aluminum, a business that installs impact windows and doors.

Patronis said he's hoping for $200 million to go into the program this year for home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to harden homes against storms.

It has been touted as one of the best ways for homeowners to lower insurance premiums.

WPTV CFO Jimmy Patronis touts the My Safe Florida Home program during a visit to Lake Worth Beach on Feb. 21, 2024.

Real Estate News Florida may prioritize seniors for My Safe Florida Home program Stephanie Susskind

Lawmakers are currently looking at putting $100 million into the program, which ran out of money late last year due to its popularity.

Heather Mattadeen, a homeowner who attended Wednesday's event, said she managed to get into the program early last year and secure money for new doors.

"My premium went down about $400, which is better than nothing," Mattadeen said.

WPTV Heather Mattadeen of Palm Beach County is among the Florida residents who say they have benefitted from the My Safe Florida Home program.

Across town in a neighborhood east of Interstate 95, many said there is no relief from rising insurance.

Homeowner Wade Hitchcock said he sunk thousands of dollars into a new roof and windows and his insurance still went up.

Real Estate News My Safe Florida Home would get $225M under House bill Forrest Saunders

WPTV Palm Beach County homeowner Wade Hitchcock remains skeptical about when he and other Florida residents will see lower home insurance costs.

"All they keep saying, 'It's coming. It's coming,'" Hitchcock said. "I'm almost 63. Will I see it before I croak? I don't know."

However, Patronis insists Florida is on a path to better days with litigation reforms and is positioned better than other states also having insurance issues.

"People are hurting right now, and so we start making some changes from a state perspective that forces their hand," Patronis said

If you have any questions or issues with homeowners insurance, email reporter Matt Sczesny at matt.sczesny@wptv.com