Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis running for Congress. Who will take over his job?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis is running for Congress after Matt Gaetz declined to return to the House of Representatives following withdrawing his consideration for the U.S. Attorney General post.

So, who will be Florida's next top official on insurance?

Patronis is stepping down to run for Congressional District 1 located in the Panhandle, creating a big vacancy in a position he cultivated into becoming the front man for the state's insurance issues.

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, shared his thoughts on the CFO vacancy.

WPTV State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds speaks about what he would like to see from the next Florida CFO.

"Patronis was great," Edmonds said. "He had insurance town halls here in Palm Beach County, but it has to be more. It has to be a working relationship with insurance companies to really find a middle ground to actually get something tangibly done."

Some of the names being mentioned as replacements include state Sens. Blaise Ingoglia and Joe Gruters from Florida's west coast.

Also, state Rep. Mike Caruso of West Palm Beach is among those mentioned as a possible replacement.

Patronis set a high bar of taking the heat on insurance and lobbying hard for the My Safe Florida Home program.

"I would hope we double the money we put in the past year, given how effective hot was but again the net CFO whoever that may be they have to take this by the steering wheel and make sure this is a driving force for Floridians to understand he cares about them," Edmonds said.

Patronis' resignation will take effect March 31. The choice for the next CFO is up to the governor until another election is held.