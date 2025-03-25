Florida bill aims to stop artificial intelligence from denying insurance claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawmakers at Florida's Capitol are considering a bill that would stop insurance companies from denying claims based on decisions made by artificial intelligence.

Senate Bill 794 would only allow such decisions to be made by a "qualified human professional."

"It gives another layer of protection for consumers," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana told WPTV on Tuesday. "If your claim is denied, it has to be relooked at by a human person that is licensed or specializes in claims. So from that aspect, it's a great consumer protection type of thing."

Norberg said AI is currently used by insurers mostly for making risk assessments.

"They're collecting data from all previous claims," he said. "They're collecting data from all handbooks, all that data is out there."

The bill cleared the Senate's Banking and Insurance committee on Tuesday.